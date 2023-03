Power System Without Deficit For 20 Days, Currently It Is Not Forecasted - Ukrenergo

There has been no capacity deficit in Ukraine's power system for 20 days in a row and it is currently not forecasted. This was reported by Ukrenergo on Friday, March 3.

It is indicated that electricity consumption in the country is now at the level of a normal working day and is fully provided by Ukrainian generation and insignificant imports. Currently, all types of power plants are operating. And the amount of available generation capacity helps increase its operational safety.

Ukrenergo did not introduce any network restrictions. But they are possible when the situation in the energy system changes and consumption increases sharply. At the same time, there are problems with electricity supply in the Donetsk Region due to Russian shelling and damage to regional power distribution company’s networks.

At the same time, energy workers continue repair work on all power system facilities that were previously damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks. This is necessary to increase the available power in the power system, increase the reliability of electricity transmission and supply certain regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers destroyed an electric substation in Kreminna (Luhansk Region), which was put into operation two years ago.

As a result of new shelling by the Russian aggressors, power grids were damaged in the Poltava and Sumy Regions.