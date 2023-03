Rescuers Unblock Bodies Of 2 More People From Under Rubble Of Destroyed Building In Zaporizhzhia

Two more people were found from under the rubble of a house destroyed as a result of shelling by the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia. This is reported by Telegram of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

"As of 7:00 a.m. on March 3, rescuers unblocked the bodies of two more dead residents of the building," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"On a 24-hour basis, rescuers continue to search for people under rubble and dismantle dangerous elements of the building," the SESU noted.

Also, the SESU reported that communal services removed more than 102 tons of construction debris. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service in the city at the spot provided assistance to 76 residents of the building and relatives of the victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, March 2, the Russian occupiers fired a rocket at a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which two people were killed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and announced that Russian terrorists are receiving legal and military retribution for a rocket attack on a house in Zaporizhzhia.