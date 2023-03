Offensive Near Vuhledar Largest Tank Battle Of War, Russia Defeated In It - Media 20:48

Debacle near Vuhledar shows that Russian troops do not learn from mistakes – ISW 10:04

SSU Informs Vinnytsia Region Police Ex-Head Shevtsov About Suspicion Of High Treason 20:24

Enemy military unit in Crimea attacked by 2 UAVs, 1 of them explodes – media 10:25