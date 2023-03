Russians advancing, but not at pace they would like to – Danilov on Bakhmut

Russian occupation troops want to report on the capture of Bakhmut, so they throw all their forces at its assault. However, the pace of their advancement does not correspond to the plans they have.

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said this in an interview for the RBC-Ukraine publication.

"There near Bakhmut have been almost everyone - Prigozhin's terrorist organization Wagner and the RF armed forces and the Russian landing force. Relatively speaking, a full bouquet of that junk that has invaded the territory of Ukraine. They are all present there, but they cannot do anything for a long time," he noted.

According to Danilov, not a single meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander takes place without reports from the Bakhmut direction. Bakhmut, as the Secretary of the National Security Council noted, is not only a geographical point on the country's map.

"This is a place where a huge number of enemies and their equipment are destroyed every day, the ability of the Russians to act in certain directions is reduced. For us, any territory is extremely important, and we will do everything in our power, possible and impossible, to hold it,” Danilov added.

He also noted that if it happens differently, the authorities will not hide anything from society.

"Yes, it is complicated and difficult, but we understand how we will proceed," the interlocutor explained.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 2, the General Staff of the AFU noted that the enemy does not stop its assault on Bakhmut, but cannot take it.

On February 28, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the most prepared groups of Wagner fighters are now participating in the assault on Bakhmut.

On February 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the situation in the Bakhmut direction was becoming more and more difficult.