On March 2, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft, Mi-24 attack helicopter, and seven Russian drones.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

In addition, over the past day, the AFU has carried out 13 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

Also, units of missile forces and artillery hit six areas of enemy concentration and their ammunition depot.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the data available as of Thursday morning, March 2, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 715 Russian soldiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 150,605 soldiers.

On March 1, the AFU repelled over 170 enemy attacks in five directions.

On March 1, The New York Times published an article dedicated to the three-week battle near Vuhledar, Donetsk Region. The publication called the battle the biggest tank battle of this war, in which Russia suffered a crushing defeat.