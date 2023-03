The number of Russian missile-carrying ships in the Black Sea has decreased from 5 to 3 - currently, it is one surface vessels and two submarines with a total number of 16 Kalibr missiles. However, the threat of missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine remains very high.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the South Operational Command, told about this on the telethon air.

She emphasized that a total of 15 Russian ships are currently on combat duty in the Black Sea.

"Currently, it is necessary to realize that the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea on combat duty is an immediate threat because the launch of missiles can take place at any moment and they are ready for this use," Humeniuk warned.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, February 28, Head of Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim said that the Russian troops have been ready for a new missile attack since last Friday, but are constantly postponing it.