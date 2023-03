United States will provide new package of military aid to Ukraine – White House

The United States of America will announce a new package of military aid worth USD 400 million to support Ukraine, said Coordinator of Strategic Communications of the United States National Security Council John Kirby.

This was reported by Reuters on Thursday, March 2.

"The U.S. will announce a new military aid package to support Ukraine on Friday, according to the White House. Aid to Ukraine is expected to be the main topic of discussion between President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when the two leaders met at the White House on Friday," the message said.

According to preliminary data, Ukraine will receive ammunition for HIMARSes and artillery shells. It is clarified that the new package of military aid is estimated at USD 400 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 24, the White House announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth USD 2 billion.

On February 20, U.S. President Joe Biden, during his visit to Kyiv, announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine and additional sanctions against Russia for its aggression.

On February 20, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth USD 450 million.