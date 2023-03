Spain Provides Ukraine With 5 Harpoon Missiles, Which Would Be Enough For Moskva Cruiser

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles hinted in her report to the local parliament that 5 units of Harpoon anti-ship missiles had been transferred to Ukraine. And although the date of the actual transfer of the missiles was not disclosed, this is the first mention of Spain's transfer of anti-ship weapons to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Defence Express web portal, referring to Infodefensa.

Until now, it was known that to protect the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Navy received Harpoon missiles from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and Denmark provided launchers for their launch.

The commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Rear Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, said that only 2 Neptune anti-ship missiles were enough to sink the Russian cruiser Moskva. Although in normal conditions, to defeat such a target would require 5-7 Harpoon missiles, which were developed to defeat large Soviet surface ships.

In other words, Spain provided Ukraine with sufficient ammunition, which would be enough to destroy the cruiser Moskva.

In addition, the Ukrainian Navy used the Harpoon coastal missile system during the battles for the Zmiinyi Island, and according to some reports, 2 Russian ships were destroyed with such missiles.

The appearance of coastal missile anti-ship systems in the ranks of the Ukrainian Navy helped to relieve the threat of amphibious assault on Odesa.