Natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities (USF) are about 10 billion cubic meters.

The chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov announced this in a column on the website of the Economic Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia's plans to arrange a winter energy crisis for Ukraine have collapsed. We have already passed four months of the most difficult heating season in the history of our country. March is predicted to be relatively warm. This, combined with the blue fuel volumes provided by Naftogaz, gives confidence in the successful completion of the most difficult winter. So, at the moment, about 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas are stored in Ukrainian underground storage facilities, which, during the current selection, allows us to count on sufficient natural gas reserves at the end of the heating season," he wrote.

According to Chernyshov, now Naftogaz is working on a strategic plan for the heating season 2023/2024.

"Our task is to accumulate at least 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas in storage facilities before the start of the next heating season. The Naftogaz team is already doing this," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 7, the season of natural gas extraction from underground storage facilities began in Ukraine.

As of early November, 14.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas were accumulated in underground natural gas storage facilities.