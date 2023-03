Occupiers In South Holding Defense, But Seeking To Go On Offensive - General Staff

In the south of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers are holding defense, but they are seeking to go on the offensive.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is holding defense, in some areas tries to create conditions for going on the offensive," the General Staff noted.

In these directions, the enemy last day carried out artillery shelling of more than 45 settlements, among them Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Dobra Nadiia, Nikopol, Zmiivka, Kozatske, Novosilka, Inzhenerne, Bilozerka, Dniprovsk and Kherson.

Ukrainian aviation in a day launched 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders.

Missile forces and artillery units hit 1 enemy concentration area, 2 ammunition depots, and 3 other important enemy targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 170 enemy attacks.