Zelenskyy Appoints Military Prosecutor Mrochko As Head Of Kherson City Military Administration Instead Of Luho

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed military prosecutor Roman Mrochko as the head of the Kherson City Military Administration instead of Halyna Luhova. This is stated in orders No. 29 and No. 30 of March 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The order did not specify the reason for Luhova's dismissal.

Mrochko is a military prosecutor, he held the position of deputy military prosecutor of the Southern region of Ukraine.

In 2017, he was a military prosecutor of the Kyiv Garrison, before that he served as a military prosecutor of the Luhansk Garrison. He has been working in the military prosecutor's office since 2011.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2022, Zelenskyy appointed Luhova as the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, before that she served as the secretary of the Kherson City Council.

In February, Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Prokudin as the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration.