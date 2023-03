The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will supervise the use of funds for housing reconstruction in the Kyiv Region. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure (Ministry of Reconstruction), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"UNDP will carry out independent supervision of the use of funds for the reconstruction of housing in the Kyiv Region. It is about the reconstruction of 18 apartment buildings in the Kyiv Region, the funds for which were collected as part of the "Recovery" direction of the United24 fundraising platform," the message says.

The corresponding memorandum was signed by the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, the permanent representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Ukraine Jako Cilliers and the deputy head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Boyko.

"Transparency and accountability are the basic principles of the approach to reconstruction. Without meeting these conditions, the involvement of international partners and, in general, the effective restoration of the destroyed are impossible. From today we have the first example of the systematic involvement of international partners in the reconstruction process. Namely, to specific cooperation in planning, procurement, implementation and monitoring of reconstruction projects," Kubrakov said.

He added that the successful experience of supervision and overall cooperation with UNDP in matters of independent supervision is planned to be extended to other reconstruction projects in different regions of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the first 18 residential buildings will be rebuilt in the Kyiv Region, namely in Irpin, Borodianka, Hostomel, the villages of Buzova and Myla, with the funds collected within the framework of the UNITED24 platform. and almost 4,000 residents will be able to return to their homes by the end of this year.

According to the Government's decision, UAH 500 million will be allocated for these purposes.