Police Find Bodies Of 3 More Civilians Killed By Occupiers In Borodianka

Today, March 2, in Borodianka, Kyiv Region, the bodies of three civilians killed by the Russian occupiers were exhumed.

This was announced by the head of the police of the Kyiv Region, Andrii Nebytov.

"In March 2022, during the enemy occupation, a local resident came across the bodies of two people shot by Russian soldiers and the charred remains of a third. The man buried the dead in the local cemetery. Now, he returned from abroad and informed the police about the burial," Nebytov said.

After the de-occupation of the Kyiv Region, a total of 1,373 bodies of civilians were discovered. So far, 197 dead have not been identified. Another 278 people are considered missing.

The town of Borodianka, Kyiv Region, has been under shelling since February 27, and later under occupation by Russian troops. The entire Kyiv Region was liberated from the invaders at the beginning of April 2022.

In late April, law enforcement bodies discovered 9 burials of civilians in Borodianka.

In the town, 8 high-rise buildings were completely destroyed, 32 buildings were partially damaged. Rescuers found the bodies of 41 people under the rubble.