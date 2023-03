In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russians have not paid salaries to state employees - Ukrainian teachers, doctors, railway workers, postmen, etc. for two months. This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

The occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region has a two-month salary arrears to state employees. The social crisis in the region is intensifying, while the Russians promise to "solve all problems as soon as possible."

"It looks especially cynical against the background of the blocking of Ukrainian payments and the hunt for the hryvnia. The economic blockade of the region is beneficial to the Kremlin in order to then take local residents to the Russian Federation under the pretext of "evacuation" and bring in Russians," the National Resistance Center reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from March, the Russians will start paying pensions and social benefits to residents of the temporarily occupied territories only if they have a passport of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the Russian occupiers threaten the employees of budget organizations with dismissal if they do not receive a passport of the Russian Federation.