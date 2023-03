The so-called "occupational authorities" in the Luhansk Region have banned bakeries from buying grain from local farmers, they are disappointed by the loss of the harvested crop.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the same time, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region, the harvest of local farmers of the summer-autumn 2022 is massively spoiled. The Russian occupation administration completely blocks all local farmers from the opportunity to sell grain both on the domestic and foreign markets. Also, the so-called "occupation authorities" unofficially prohibited all local bakeries from accepting grain from local farmers," the General Staff notes.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian farmers are in despair due to large losses of harvested crops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, prosecutors discovered the bodies of farmers killed by the occupiers - a husband and wife in the urban-type village of Arkhanhelske (Kherson Region).

The invaders want to turn off the Internet in all the occupied territories of the Luhansk Region.

Residents of the occupied Luhansk Region, who do not want to receive Russian passports, have their salaries reduced by 30%.