Slovakia Considering Transferring Almost All Its MiG-29 Aircraft To Ukraine

Slovakia is considering transferring 10 of its 11 Soviet-made MiG-29 aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were withdrawn from service last year.

Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad announced this in an interview with AP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A decision can be made within the coming days or weeks.

"We will never use the MiGs anymore. They have no real value for us. If we give them to Ukraine, they can help save their lives,” he said.

Nad added that 1 MiG-29 Soviet fighter is planned to be handed over to a Slovak museum.

If Slovakia decides to transfer aircraft to Ukraine in the near future, it will become the first country - a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which will provide Kyiv with combat aviation.

Since February 2022, Slovakia has provided Ukraine with weapons totaling almost EUR 168 million.

These are helicopters, S-300 missile systems, thousands of missiles for Grad multiple rocket launchers and dozens of armored vehicles.

MiG-29 is a fourth-generation multipurpose Soviet fighter.

It was the main multipurpose fighter of the Warsaw Pact and the USSR during the 80s of the XX century.

Now it is in service with many countries of the world, in particular Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak said that the UK could become the first country to unlock the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine.