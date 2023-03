Ukraine Will Receive New Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns And Iris-T Air Defense System From Germany In Coming Weeks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that in the coming weeks the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns and the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system previously promised to Ukraine.

Der Spiegel announced this with reference to the corresponding statement of the Chancellor during a speech in the Bundestag, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Scholz once again confirmed that Germany plans to continue to support Ukraine with the supply of weapons.

According to him, the Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns and the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system, previously promised to Ukraine, will be provided to the Ukrainian military in the coming weeks.

During his speech, the chancellor also addressed those Germans who criticize the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

"I assure you, the government I lead never makes a decision to supply arms lightly... Support for Ukraine is important for the final end of the war. It's impossible to negotiate with a gun at the head," Scholz said.

