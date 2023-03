They Announces Infiltration Of Ukrainian Saboteurs In Bryansk Oblast, And Battle Allegedly Takes Place

The governor of the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bogomaz, announced the alleged penetration of the Ukrainian subversive intelligence group into the territory of the oblast. It allegedly fired at the car.

Bogomaz wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Thursday, March 2.

According to him, Ukrainian saboteurs allegedly entered the territory of the Bryansk Oblast in the area of the settlement of Lyubechany.

Bogomaz accused "saboteurs" of firing at a passing car. Allegedly, because of this, a local resident was killed and a 10-year-old child was injured.

The governor said that the Russian military is taking all measures to eliminate alleged Ukrainian saboteurs.

Earlier today, Bogomaz also stated that the Ukrainian military allegedly attacked the settlement of Sushany, as a result of which the house caught fire.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not comment on this information.

We will remind, on Wednesday, March 1, the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom reported in its intelligence review that the Russian troops found a new point for launching drones in the direction of Kyiv.

According to the British military, the new launch site was the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

We also wrote that on February 28, reports appeared on the Internet that the Ukrainian military attacked the FSB observation point on the border of the Bryansk Oblast and Ukraine.