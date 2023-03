As of the morning of Thursday, March 2, the Ukrainian military eliminated 715 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 150,605 military.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 2, 2023 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 150,605 (+ 715) persons eliminated,

tanks ‒ 3,397 (+ 2) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 6,658 (+ 20) units,

artillery systems - 2,398 (+ 5) units,

MLRS - 480 (+ 1) units,

air defense systems - 247 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 300 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 288 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 2,058 (+ 3),

cruise missiles - 873 (+ 0),

ships/boats - 18 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 5,264 (+ 7) units,

special equipment - 230 (+ 0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 650 occupiers on February 28. Seven enemy tanks and a dozen artillery systems were also destroyed over the day.

Meanwhile, the situation at the front remains difficult, the Russian army is increasing the intensity of assault actions.