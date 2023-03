11 Injured Last Day Due To Russian Shelling In Kherson Region, Among Them One-Year-Old Child

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupying forces shelled the right-bank part of the Kherson Region 87 times. More than 10 victims are known, including a one-year-old child.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Thursday, March 2.

According to the Regional Military Administration, during the day, the occupiers fired about 500 shells from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery at populated areas of the region.

It is noted that Kherson was shelled twice during the day.

As a result of the shelling, 11 people were injured. Among them is a one-year-old child who received shrapnel wounds to the head.

According to today's summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day in the Kherson Region, the occupiers shelled the districts of nine settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, February 28, in the Kherson Region, one person was killed and another was injured as a result of a mine explosion.

We also reported that 5 people were killed as a result of Russian shelling of the Kherson Region on February 28. Another 7 residents of the region were injured.