Podoliak Calls Message About "Ukrainian Sabotage And Reconnaissance Group" In Bryansk Region Of Russia Classic

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak has called the information about the alleged penetration of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group into the territory of the Bryansk Region (Russian Federation) a classic and completely conscious provocation.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The story of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Russian Federation is a classic provocation. Absolutely conscious. Russia wants to scare its own people, in order to somehow justify the attack on another country and growing poverty in a year of war," Podoliak wrote.

He also said that now the partisan movement in Russia is becoming stronger and more aggressive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the governor of the Bryansk region Aleksandr Bogomaz announced the alleged penetration of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group into the region.

According to him, Ukrainian saboteurs entered the territory of the Bryansk Region in the area of ​ ​ the village of Lyubechany and fired on a passing car.