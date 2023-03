Russia has increased the number of ships in the Black Sea and is ready for missile attacks.

The speaker of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She informed that the enemy, compared to previous weeks, increased the ship's grouping and now 13 ships are in the Black Sea.

"Among them there are 4 missile carriers - 2 surface and 2 underwater. The total volley of Kalibrs can be 24 high-precision missiles," said Humeniuk.

She noted that the withdrawal of missile carriers indicates readiness for their use, but not necessarily all 24 Kalibrs are ready for launch.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of February 26-27, the Russian occupiers attacked Khmelnytskyi with drones, fires arose. As a result of the actions of the enemy, a rescuer was killed, four more people were injured.

Later it became known that another rescuer died in the hospital.