In Kyiv, 8 groups of the dangerous Redan youth movement and 3 Anti-Redan groups were found.

The Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kyiv City Military Administration data so far: 11 groups have been identified during social media monitoring, of which 8 are Redan and 3 are Anti-Redan. Four of these groups are already blocked. On February 27, information was discovered about 9 organized mass gatherings of representatives of subcultures in Kyiv," the report said.

In order to prevent violations of public order and carry out stabilization measures, a total of almost 250 people were taken to police stations to clarify the circumstances.

Almost all of them are minors.

The Kyiv City Military Administration notes that in recent days reports about the youth subcultures of PMC Redan and Ofniki (PMC Anti-Redan) have received wide resonance.

These movements from the occupying country are quickly spreading in Ukraine, in particular in Kyiv.

They pose a grave danger to society.

The ideology of these movements involves protecting one's own interests through physical violence.

Subcultures participants - mostly teenagers - gather in organized groups and fight.

"Now Muscovites want to use our children, to influence their consciousness. Through social networks, they create closed groups where they incite young people to mass fights," said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

He urged parents to pay attention to changes in the behavior of the child or the clothing signs characteristic of this movement.

PMC Redan is a new direction of youth subculture.

It advocates freedom to choose an individual style and condemns violence from Ofniki.

Members of this movement use spider symbolism, the number "4," wear long hair and dress in loose clothing.

The Redan PMC movement arose in Russia, as a result of the first fight in Moscow, two teenagers died.

It was from the aggressor country that the subculture spread to the territory of Ukraine.

The first documented manifestation on the territory of Ukraine is February 25, 2023 in the city of Poltava.

The Ofniki/PMC Anti-Redan movement is representatives of the subculture who adore the cult of brute force and prefer to solve any issues with a fight.

Representatives of this movement often support the ideology of Nazism, call for finding Redans for beating.

On their pages in social networks they call to gather in large groups, walk around the city together, catch and beat people in coats with spiders and numbers 4, in plaid pants and with long hair.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police reported that among Ukrainian teenagers the Redan youth movement is gaining popularity, the artificial spread of this subculture is a Russian information and psychological operation.

The police exposed in Kyiv two administrators of Telegram channels of the PMC Redan dangerous youth movement - a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.