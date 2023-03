The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) made a preliminary decision on the certification of the Ukrtransgaz company as a gas storage operator.

This is stated in the message of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the certification of Ukrtransgaz as a gas storage operator:

- will create conditions for the further development of the natural gas market and for the maximum loading of underground gas storage facilities, including will open opportunities for storage of additional volumes of natural gas of the EU member states;

- will contribute to new financial revenues from underground gas storage services;

- will increase the image of Ukraine in the international arena due to the strengthening of energy stability in Ukraine and Europe;

- will speed up European integration processes.

In addition, according to the message, the certification of the gas storage operator of Ukraine during the first quarter of 2023 is one of the conditions for Ukraine to receive the next tranche of extended EU macro-financial assistance within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between Ukraine as a borrower and the EU as a creditor regarding Ukraine's receipt of macro-financial assistance to the EU for EUR 18 billion.

"According to the procedure for implementing the gas storage operator certification procedure, the Energy Commission has already sent the specified decision to the Secretariat of the Energy Community along with documents and information related to the decision. The final decision on the certification of the gas storage operator JSC Ukrtransgaz will be made taking into account the conclusion of the Secretariat of the Energy Community," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Energy Commission started the certification procedure of Ukrtransgaz as a gas storage operator.