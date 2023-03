Enemy Cannot Take Bakhmut, Despite Constant City Assaults - General Staff

Russian troops do not stop the assault on Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, but they do not manage to capture the city.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to advance. Storming the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled attacks in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske," the department noted.

Bondarne, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar and New York of the Donetsk Region were under enemy attacks.

The enemy also leads unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamianka, Sievierne, Vodiane, Nevelske and Mariinka.

The occupiers fired at the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Berdychi, Vodiano, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne, Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the situation in the Bakhmut Region is extremely tense, Russia threw the most prepared assault detachments of the Wagner private military company into this direction to break through the defense of the Ukrainian defenders.