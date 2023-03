Very High Level Of Missile Attack Threat Throughout Ukraine Today - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that today there is a very high level of threat of missile attack.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The level of threat of Russian occupiers’ missile strikes is very high throughout Ukraine," the department said.

In total, over the past day, the Russian occupiers launched 14 missile attacks on civilian facilities in the Kharkiv Region, Poltava Region and Donetsk Region.

There are civilian casualties, damage to residential high-rises and private homes.

The invaders also carried out 21 aircraft strikes, in particular, they used 2 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

The attack drones were shot down.

The enemy carried out 58 attacks from multiple rocket launchers per day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled more than 170 enemy attacks in these directions.