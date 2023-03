Property Fund Plans To Become One Of The Largest Land Owners And Rent It Out

The State Property Fund (SPF) plans to become one of the largest owners of land and rent it out.

This is stated in the message of the SPF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The SPF will focus on creating new investment products. In particular, the SPF plans to create Real Estate and Land Funds. Over the past six months, the State Property Fund has already aggregated form 200,000 to 300,000 hectares of land. By the end of the year, I hope we will be one of the largest land owners, which will be able to rent it out to investors through transparent electronic auctions," said the head of the SPF Rustem Umerov.

According to him, the State Property Fund consolidated 70% of state-owned enterprises under its management.

"The remaining 30% is planned to be transferred to the SPF. 95% of the enterprises will be privatized, liquidated or declared bankrupt. The other 5% will remain under state management," Umerov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, small-scale privatization and leasing of state property provided UAH 2 billion of revenue to the state budget in 2022.