Enemy military unit in Crimea attacked by 2 UAVs, 1 of them explodes – media

Two unknown drones allegedly tried to attack the territory of a Russian military unit in the Saky district of occupied Crimea. The incident happened a day ago, but information about it appeared only now.

Russian Telegram channel Baza reported this on Thursday, March 2.

According to its information, the attack of two drones took place on the night of February 28 to March 1 in the Saky district in the west of the peninsula.

About an hour after midnight, two aircraft fell on the territory of the Russian military unit.

The Telegram channel writes that they could have fallen due to the operation of air defense equipment or radio-electronic warfare of the occupiers.

It is noted that one of the fallen drones exploded. No one was allegedly injured, one of the buildings on the territory of the unit suffered minor damage.

It should be noted that on March 1, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on an alleged mass drone attack by the Ukrainian military. Six of them were allegedly destroyed on the territory of Crimea.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 28, Russia announced an attack by drones. Incidents occurred in the suburbs of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Tuapse, where a drone damaged an object of the Russian company Gazprom.

Besides, on February 28, an unknown aircraft crashed in Russian Adygea.