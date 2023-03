Debacle near Vuhledar shows that Russian troops do not learn from mistakes – ISW

The defeat of the Russian occupation forces in the battle in the Vuhledar district of the Donetsk Region demonstrated that the occupiers, as before, cannot effectively solve problems with the loss of personnel and equipment.

This follows from a statement by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The battle near Vuhledar began around the beginning of February this year and lasted for about three weeks, during which Russian troops lost about 130 tanks and other armored vehicles.

The occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Vuhledar, but constantly fell into pre-set minefields or ambushes of the Ukrainian military.

After that, advancing columns of Russian troops were fired upon by artillery, including HIMARS rocket launchers.

ISW analysts assessed the results of the liquefaction near Vuhledar as the inability of the Russian military to learn from its own mistakes. They made similar mistakes at the first stage of a full-scale invasion, when convoys of equipment were ambushed and shot by Ukrainian artillery.

"Constant reproduction and strengthening of the failures of the Russian military hinders the ability of the Russian military to conduct effective offensive operations," ISW summarizes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 1, The New York Times published an article dedicated to the three-week battle near Vuhledar, Donetsk Region.

The publication called the battle the biggest tank battle of this war, in which Russia suffered a crushing defeat.

It will be recalled that during the fighting in the Vuhledar area, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) defeated an elite brigade of the Russian marines.

As earlier reported, the failure at Vuhledar undermined Russian confidence in the ability of their troops to launch a new offensive.