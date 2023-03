Overnight into Thursday, March 2, the enemy conducted a missile attack on a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia that took lives of two people.

Anatolii Kurtiev, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, said this on Telegram.

"The troops of the Russian Federation almost completely destroyed a five-story building. People are under the rubble. According to preliminary information, two people were killed. We offer our sincere condolences to relatives and friends. All relevant services are at the site," Kurtiev wrote.

According to him, aid stations of the State Emergency Situations Service (SESS), the National Police, the city council and social protection have already been deployed at the scene, and the injured people are being evacuated by communal buses.

As of 6:30 a.m., 11 people, including a pregnant woman, were rescued at the site of a rocket attack on a residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the SESU reported.

Employees of the SESU removed the bodies of two people from under the rubble. Rescuers also evacuated 20 residents from the nearby entrance of the building.

Search and rescue operations at the scene of the tragedy continue.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 28, Head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, said that in the next two days, Russia may launch a new massive missile attack on Ukraine.

Also, Russian terrorist forces launched a missile attack on civilian and critical infrastructure in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava Region.