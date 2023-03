An unprecedented rally of the democratic forces advocating independence from Iran took place in South Azerbaijan. The events took place in four provinces on the initiative of the Telegram channel and the public association of the same name, AZfront. Neither the employees of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps nor the members of the paramilitary group Basij were able to stop or detain any participant in the action.

This follows from a statement posted in the Telegraph.

In Tabriz, Iran's fourth largest city, activists put up leaflets calling for the independence of South Azerbaijan. They were distributed in houses in front of Tabriz University and on the campus itself.

Azerbaijani youth unions and parties joined the action: National Liberation Front of South Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan National Resistance Organization, Azerbaijan Student Movement, Independence Party of South Azerbaijan, Democratic Turkic Union of South Azerbaijan, Democratic Party of South Azerbaijan, Liberal Democratic Party of South Azerbaijan, and Center Party of Azerbaijan.

The young Azerbaijanis of Iran have been the most active against the state system of this Russian raw material satellite for a long time. The opposition of representatives of the Iranian authorities is quite natural, because the separation of the region from 30 million ethnic Azerbaijanis, who make up approximately 20% of the entire population of the country, will significantly weaken Iran.

At the same time, this fully corresponds to the interests of Ukraine, whose territory the Russian Federation is shelling with the help of Iranian drones, as well as the interests of Israel, which is directly interested in the overthrow of the Iranian dictatorship.

This opinion was supported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes the Telegraph. At a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on February 16 in Kyiv, he stated that both countries have a common enemy. Then the parties agreed to deepen cooperation in the international arena.