The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi (Servant of the People faction) considers the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to postpone the formation of the register of oligarchs to be logical.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Deoligarchization is one of the requirements of our Western partners. They follow very closely the process of turning large oligarchs into powerful businessmen in Ukraine. The Venice Commission's conclusion, which we expect, will determine the views of the Western world on this problem from the point of view of the ideas of the rule of law. Therefore, I think that this is a completely natural decision of the Cabinet of Ministers - to wait for the conclusion of the Venice Commission," the parliamentarian said.

Venislavskyi does not see the need for intensification of the deoligarchization process, since the oligarchy, according to him, is not comparable to the war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"Further, of course, we will not abandon this direction (deoligarchization) in any case. We will look for mechanisms that will meet the standards in the field of EU law as much as possible," the MP explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers postponed the formation of a register of persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs).

In particular, the deadline for approving the regulation on the register of oligarchs, the procedure for forming and maintaining this register "three months from the date of publication of the Venice Commission conclusion," instead of April 2022. At the same time, amendments to the Law "On the Prevention of Threats to National Security Related to the Excessive Influence of Persons with Significant Economic and Political Weight in Public Life (Oligarchs)" are provided, taking into account the conclusion of the Venice Commission.