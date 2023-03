Offensive Near Vuhledar Largest Tank Battle Of War, Russia Defeated In It - Media

The offensive of the Russian occupation forces in the area of Vuhledar, Donetsk Region, in early February this year was one of the largest tank battles of this war, in which Russia suffered a crushing defeat.

Its was reported by the American edition of The New York Times with reference to Ukrainian officials who wished to remain anonymous.

The battle south of Vuhledar lasted about three weeks, they said. Both sides sent dozens of tanks and other combat vehicles into battle.

Russian troops attacked in columns, and the Ukrainian military methodically destroyed them, firing from ambushes or from afar, when the advancing Russians fell into their field of view.

When the battle ended, Russia not only failed to capture Vuhledar, but also made the same devastating mistake as it did at the beginning of the full-scale invasion - moving in columns on Ukrainian ambushes.

According to the statements of the Ukrainian side, Russia lost about 130 tanks and combat vehicles. The publication notes that the declared figure cannot be independently confirmed.

At the same time, Ukraine did not report its own losses during the battle in the area of Vuhledar.

The success of the Russian troops was prevented not only by ambushes and minefields. The units involved in the assault on Vuhledar had previously suffered heavy casualties and were augmented by mobilized soldiers lacking experience.

According to officers of the Ukrainian army, near Vuhledar, Russian troops lost so many armored vehicles that they are now forced to storm the infantry.

Recall that a major offensive of Russian troops in the Vuhledar area began around the beginning of February this year.

In the assault on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, among other units, the 155th and 40th Marine Brigades participated.

In November 2022, these units suffered heavy losses during the battles for the village of Pavlivka, which is located south of Vuhledar.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 13, Politico, citing its own sources, wrote that the Ukrainian military defeated an elite marine brigade near Vuhledar. We are talking about the 155th brigade from Vladivostok.

Recall that during the battles, the Ukrainian military managed to capture the soldiers of the 155th Marine Brigade.

We also reported that on February 17, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin awarded the rank of colonel general to the commander of the Southern Military District Rustam Muradov. In Ukraine, he commands a group of Russian troops that participated in the offensive near Vuhledar.