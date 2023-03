The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported the suspicion of high treason to the former head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Vinnytsia region, Anton Shevtsov, who was preparing a "plan" for the FSB of Russia for terrorist attacks against peaceful Ukrainians.

It was announced by the SSU press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since 2016, Shevtsov has been in occupied Sevastopol (Crimea) and acquired Russian citizenship.

It is noted that on his own initiative he assisted the Russian special services in conducting intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine.

Shevtsov also handed over his "recommendations" to the former member of the Verkhovna Rada Volodymyr Sivkovych accused of treason.

It was established that after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, Shevtsov developed a "plan for the FSB to conduct sabotage work on the territory of Ukraine."

An employee of the 5th FSB service Kosenko M.Yu. was appointed the curator of this "project".

This "document" provided for the aggressor to conduct a series of explosions at civilian infrastructure facilities in different regions of Ukraine.

According to the developed scenario, after the attacks, there were to be demonstrative detentions of the "perpetrators" and fabricated accusations of their involvement in the resistance movement were publicly made.

All this was planned to be widely published in the information space through the Kremlin's main mouthpieces and controlled Telegram channels.

Thus, Moscow planned to discredit Ukraine in the international arena and try to justify the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine.

SSU officers gradually documented Shevtsov's crimes and established a circle of people involved in illegal activities.

On the basis of the collected evidence, SSU investigators informed the Russian agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code (high treason committed under martial law).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2016, the prosecutor's office closed criminal proceedings against the former head of the National Police Department in the Vinnytsia region Anton Shevtsov, suspected of treason.