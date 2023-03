Ukraine Will Decide It By Itself. Stoltenberg Comments On Possibility Of Crimea Return By Force

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has commented on the possibility of Ukraine forcefully returning Crimea and noted that the war should end at the negotiating table, at which Ukraine itself will decide on acceptable conditions for it.

He said this in an interview with LRT, European Pravda reports.

The journalist emphasized that the Alliance and Stoltenberg personally have repeatedly emphasized the need for Ukraine to return to internationally recognized borders. She clarified whether this means that Ukraine should return Crimea by force.

The Secretary General replied that, in the end, the war should end at the negotiating table, and then Ukrainians will have to decide what conditions of negotiations are acceptable for them.

"Our task is to support Ukraine, because we know that what is happening at the negotiating table is inseparable from what is happening on the battlefield. If we want a peaceful solution for Ukraine, then the best way to achieve this is to provide military support. Then Ukraine itself will decide what conditions are acceptable for it," Stoltenberg said.

Recall that earlier Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance in the long term. Currently, the current issue is the preservation of Ukraine as a sovereign independent state.

On February 24, the North Atlantic Alliance promised to continue to help and support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.