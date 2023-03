Judge Who Wanted To Bribe SACPO Ex-Head Kholodnytskyi Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

The High Anti-Corruption Court has sentenced Natalia Ovcharenko, a former judge of the Kirovskyi District Court of Dnipro, to 10 years in prison, who wanted to bribe the former head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

The court made the sentence on Wednesday, March 1.

Ovcharenko was sentenced to 10 years in prison with confiscation of all property and a ban on holding positions in courts, law enforcement agencies and the bar for a period of 3 years.

The HAAC verdict can be appealed within 30 days of its proclamation.

The court imposed a measure of restraint on Ovcharenko in the form of detention until the verdict entered into force.

Together with her, Natalia Antonova was found guilty of forgery of medical certificates, but she was released from punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

She was accused of issuing sick leave certificates to ex-judge Ovcharenko, which the latter used in order not to participate in the automated distribution of court cases, which she did not want to consider.

In addition, together with the deceased judge Oleh Khodasevych, Ovcharenko is accused of extorting USD 30,000 of unlawful gain and receiving USD 16,000 for ruling a court decision in a criminal case in favor of the defendants.

The case is considered in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, since the Prosecutor General's Office represents the prosecution there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Prosecutor General's Office transferred to the court the prosecution of 2 judges of the Kirovskyi District Court of Dnipro on suspicion of offering USD 300,000 in bribes to a specialized anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.