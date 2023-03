The former head of the Boryspil airport and UIA airline Yevhen Dykhne was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

This was announced by press service of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO).

"The court sentenced the former head of SE Boryspil State Enterprise to 5 years of imprisonment with the deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the performance of organizational-managerial or administrative-economic functions for a term of three years and a fine of UAH 8,500," he said.

The verdict was announced by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) panel of judges on March 1, 2023. It states that Dykhne and the head of the lease relations service were found guilty of abuse of office, which caused more than UAH 15.7 million in damages. This is a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code.

Another sentence concerns the head of the lease relations service. He was sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the performance of organizational-administrative or administrative-economic functions for a term of 3 years and to a fine of UAH 8,500.

An appeal against the court's decision can be filed within 30 days to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

It will be recalled that in January it became known that the SACPO asked the HACC to sentence the former head of the Boryspil international airport Yevhen Dykhne to 5 years of imprisonment.

In January 2021, the HACC canceled the seizure of the property of UIA President Yevhen Dykhne, who was suspected of illegally disposing of the property of the Boryspil airport, which caused the state to lose more than UAH 16.5 million.

In September 2019, the UIA Supervisory Board appointed the first deputy director general of the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv Region) Yevhen Dykhne to the position of company president instead of Yurii Miroshnykov.