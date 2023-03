Court Of Appeal Releases Naftogaz Board Ex-Chair Kobolev On Bail Of UAH 229 Million

The Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to arrest the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company Andrii Kobolev and released him on bail in the amount of UAH 229.2 million.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the court.

"The appellate chamber overturned the decision of the investigating judge to refuse to impose a measure of restraint. The prosecutor's appeal was partially satisfied. They imposed a measure of restraint in the form of bail, which is UAH 229,248,000," the court said.

The bail can be made either by Kobolev himself or by the pledger.

Kobolev has 5 days to post a bail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to impose any measure of restraint for Kobolev.