NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that he invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to participate in the Alliance summit in Vilnius in July.

He said this in an interview with LRT, European Pravda writes.

"I invited President Zelenskyy to participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius. I firmly believe that this will be a strong sign of our solidarity, the support that the allies provide to Ukraine, and I hope that Mr. Zelenskyy will be able to attend. Of course, it will depend on the situation in Ukraine, which is still in the midst of a war," the Secretary General noted.

We will remind, earlier Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance in the long term prospective. Currently, the urgent issue is the preservation of Ukraine as a sovereign independent state.

On February 24, the North Atlantic Alliance promised to continue to help and support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

On February 13, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, instead of being ready for peace in Ukraine, is starting new offensive actions.