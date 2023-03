The Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, said that the voluntary declaration of assets (tax amnesty) was completed.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of March 1, 2023: 845 declarations were submitted; total value of declared assets - UAH 8,823.6 million; the total amount of the declared fee is UAH 547.5 million,” he wrote.

According to the MP, over the past two weeks, UAH 2.6 billion has been declared, which is almost 30% of the total amount of declared assets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2021, the tax amnesty came into force and should have been valid for one year - from September 1, 2021 to September 1, 2022, but in August 2022 the Rada extended the tax amnesty for half a year, until March 2023.