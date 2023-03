The Ukrainian Internet Association (UIA) considers the introduction of automatic blocking of Internet resources illegal and dangerous.

This is stated in the association's appeal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Vasyl Maliuk, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Order of the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks of January 30, 2023 No. 67/850 "On the Implementation of the Phishing Domain Filtering System" establishes a centralized mechanism for automatically blocking of Internet resources, declared as a phishing domain filtering system. In fact, this system can be easily used to block access to any Internet resources," the appeal reads.

It is noted that in fact a centralized mechanism is being created for automatic blocking of an arbitrary list of Internet resources by all Ukrainian providers.

At the same time, according to the appeal, it is difficult to overestimate the negative consequences for Ukraine if the enemy gains access to this mechanism.

"Therefore, under the pretext of countering phishing sites, a powerful threat, essentially a "Trojan horse", is created. Unfortunately, the order remains in effect, and the deadline for its implementation by electronic communications operators expires on March 2. In view of the above, we call for the immediate cancellation of the order dated January 30, 2023 No. 67/850 or at least suspend its implementation pending a professional assessment of possible threats, which should be carried out with the participation of professional representatives of the field of electronic communications, as well as the development of alternative ways of countering phishing with an acceptable level of risk. Such mechanisms exist in civilized countries," the appeal reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is starting to collect data of users who tried to access banned sites.