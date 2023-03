The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, March 1, paid off one-year war government domestic loan bonds worth more than UAH 27 billion issued at the auctions of government bonds on March 1, 2022.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A year ago, on the fifth day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, in extreme conditions, the Ministry of Finance held the first auction of war government bonds, at which investors supported the state in the amount of more than UAH 8 billion by investing in two-month and one-year war bonds.

The nominal yield on two-month securities (UA4000221436) was 9.7%, and on one-year securities (UA4000225668) it was 11%.

In total, thanks to the release of war government bonds, the state raised more than UAH 200 billion in the state budget in 2022 and about UAH 25 billion in 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance said that war bonds are primarily a tool to support the state budget during a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, and not a tool to maximize income from investment activities, so rates from war government bonds remain fixed.

The Ministry of Finance implemented a plan for borrowing from the state budget for 67.3% and raised UAH 1,261.1 billion in 2022.