Russian occupation troops launched cruise missiles from strategic aircraft Tu-95. Tentatively, they will enter the airspace of Ukraine at 5 p.m.

The head of the Kharkiv garrison Serhii Melnyk announced this on Telegram.

"The launches of enemy missiles were recorded, namely from the Olenya airfield. Estimated time of approach to the territory of Ukraine is 5 p.m.,″ the statement said.

Melnyk added that according to information, five more strategic Tu-95 bombers are in the air. They can also fire missiles.

Olenya is a Russian military air base located on the Kola Peninsula in the Murmansk Region of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, February 28, the head of the press center of the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk said that on March 1 or 2, Russian troops could launch a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

Recall that earlier the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim said that the occupiers from February 24 were technically ready for a missile attack, but constantly postponed it for one reason or another.