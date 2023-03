Ukraine begins to collect data of users who tried to visit banned sites.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Internet Association (UIA), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the notification, the order of the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks dated January 30, 2023 No. 67/850 "On the implementation of a system for filtering phishing domains" by March 2, Ukrainian Internet providers must install a system of blocking access to web resources.

Such a system automatically downloads a list of Internet addresses for automatic blocking (stop list) from the resource specified in the order to the provider's server every 15 minutes.

"Information about the user who tried to access "forbidden" resources is automatically recorded and transmitted to the relevant state authorities. And although the system is declared to combat phishing, it can be used to block an arbitrary number of Internet resources," the message reads.

It is noted that the UIA has already twice appealed to the relevant state institutions with a request to cancel this order of the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks due to the fact that it contradicts the current legislation of Ukraine and harms its national interests.

"Unfortunately, these arguments have not been heard so far, the order remains in force, and the deadline for its implementation by electronic communications operators expires on March 2. In view of the above, UIA calls to urgently cancel the order dated January 30, 2023 No. 67/850 or at least suspend its implementation until professional assessment of possible threats, which should be carried out with the participation of professional representatives of the field of electronic communications, as well as the development of alternative ways of countering phishing with an acceptable level of risk. Such mechanisms exist in civilized countries," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, providers that refuse to block Russian propaganda are excluded from the register.