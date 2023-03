Deficit In Power System Of Ukraine Absent For 18 Days, 1 More Power Plant Resumes Operation - Ukrenergo

The power system of Ukraine works without a shortage and fully meets the needs of the country.

The press service of Ukrenergo announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There has been no power deficit in the power system for 18 days and is not currently forecast. Consumption is at the working day level. The need for electricity of the country is fully covered by the production capacity of Ukrainian power plants and a small volume of imports from Europe," the statement said.

The company noted that according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, over 4.5 months, 255 missiles and drones hit energy infrastructure facilities, of which 214 hit Ukrenergo high-voltage network facilities.

Nevertheless, power engineers managed to restore the functionality of the power system and power plants in a few months.

According to the report, all types of power plants in the power system are currently operating.

Another one power plant was resumed, which increased the available power in the power system and, accordingly, its operational safety.

Hydroelectric power plants work intensively, which have a lot of resources due to high water.

Generation from renewables continues to grow seasonally.

Consumption limits were not applied to the regions.

There are no network restrictions in the networks of Ukrenergo, which cause the need to limit consumers in the regions.

In the Odesa Region, the necessary measures are being carried out to improve the reliability of power supply in Odesa and the region.

Difficult situation is in frontline areas.

As a result of enemy attacks, there is damage in the main networks in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, as well as in the networks of distribution system operators in the Donetsk and Kherson Regions.

Restorations are carried out under conditions of safety for repair teams.

