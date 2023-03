The evacuation of certain categories of citizens from the temporarily occupied Crimea to Russia was recorded. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

It is reported that Russian military personnel stationed in the village of Perevalne in the Simferopol district have recently been sending their families to the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 23, it became known about the undermining of a railway line in the temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of the explosion, part of the railway was damaged 12 kilometers from the Simferopol station, in the area of the village of Poshtove. Traffic on the section was stopped due to damage.

In addition, the address of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ukrainian national anthem were broadcast in the temporarily occupied Crimea.