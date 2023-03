"Do We Need To Write To OSCE?" High Anti-Corruption Court Criticizes MP Herasymov For His Trip To Denmark

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) criticized the trip of Artur Herasymov, a member of the Verkhovna Rada (European Solidarity), who is accused of not declaring a villa in Spain, for going on a business trip to Denmark and not being able to participate in the court session via video link.

This was announced by the HACC judge during the meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Herasymov did not come to the court session.

Instead, his lawyer informed the court that the MP is on a business trip to Denmark and handed over all relevant documents.

HACC judges criticized Herasymov for not being able to join the meeting via video call and stated that Herasymov disregarded the principles of Ukrainian legislation, for which the MP voted as a people's elected representative.

"Does he have a phone? Probably an iPhone. It supports this option very well. Does his behavior show his attitude towards justice in Ukraine? Do we need to prepare a letter to the OSCE that the OSCE is disrupting the judicial process with these invitations?" the judge noted.

The judges also noted that official international events abroad do not start before 10:00 a.m., and the court session was scheduled for 08:00 a.m., so Herasymov had the opportunity to take part in the session, but he did not.

The court adjourned the hearing to another date.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the trial of MP-co-chair of the European Solidarity Herasymov began in Kyiv.

Member of Parliament, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction Artur Herasymov was found in Ukraine and handed an indictment in the case of failure to declare a villa in Spain.

Herasymov said that he should not declare an apartment in Spain.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office served the suspicion to the MP, Artur Herasymov, who did not declare a villa in Spain.