An aerial object detected in the airspace near Kyiv is no longer a threat.

It was announced by the Kyiv City Military Administration on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The last alarm in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region was declared due to an unrecognized air object. According to preliminary data, it was a small balloon. It was probably launched from the north towards Kyiv. At the moment, this object does not pose a threat. Appropriate measures have been implemented to eliminate it," said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

He added that he would never get tired of urging residents and guests of the capital not to ignore air alarms and not to allow themselves to relax and evaluate whether the alarm is serious or not.

"Do not be guided by unofficial information from social networks like single takeoffs of potential launch vehicles (etc.). Treat each alarm announcement as responsibly as possible! Remember - the cost of one mistake can be the life or health of you and your loved ones!" he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City Military Administration during the declared air raid announced that an air object was discovered in the airspace near Kyiv and air defense could work.

In Kyiv, the last air alarm lasted on Wednesday from 11:32 a.m. to 12:09 p.m.

On the night of February 27, air defense forces shot down 9 kamikaze drones in the airspace around Kyiv.