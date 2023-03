Ukrainian diplomats are checking the presence of Ukrainians among the victims of the train collision in Greece. The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian diplomats are already interacting with the Greek authorities to verify the presence of Ukrainians among the injured people as a result of the train collision in Greece," he wrote.

For help, you should contact the hotline of the Embassy of Ukraine in Athens: +30 6932 765 606.

The United Ukrainian Diaspora in Greece reported on Facebook that more than 30 people were killed and more than 50 are in hospital in connection with the train collision. It is noted that this is the biggest railway accident in the entire history of Greece.

According to media reports, the head-on collision of two trains: a freight train and IC 62 train, which was traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki, occurred near the town of Evangelismos, 230 km northwest of Athens, and there were about 350 passengers in the passenger train. As a result of the collision, several carriages of the train derailed, some of them caught fire.

According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Greece, the Ukrainian community in Greece numbers more than 25,000 people, most of whom (about 20,000 people) are representatives of labor migration. The main centers of Ukrainianism are the cities of Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras, as well as the islands of Crete and Rhodes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of the earthquakes in Turkey that occurred in early February, 5 citizens of Ukraine were killed, and 7 more are considered missing.