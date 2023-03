Territorial Defense Personnel Officer Transfers Soldiers To Rear For UAH 75,000, He Was Detained

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained a personnel officer of one of the brigades of the territorial defense forces, who transferred soldiers to the rear for money.

This was reported in the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SBI employees prevented the attempt of the head of the personnel group of one of the separate brigades of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to set up a scheme for receiving money for the transfer of servicemen from the front line to the rear units.

The personnel officer found 14 potential candidates for transfer to the new training center at the base of the brigade, which is located in the rear.

For such a transfer, he demanded UAH 75,000 from each serviceman.

He gave one of them a list of military personnel with a proposal to collect money for such a "service".

In addition, he promised another serviceman for UAH 180,000 to help him not be held criminally and administratively responsible for committing offenses.

The SBI detained a personnel officer while receiving an illegal benefit in the amount of more than UAH 1,200,000 million.

During searches of the place of work, registration and residence of the detainee, brigade lists and projects of letters of agreements of approval for the transfer of servicemen to the training center were seized.

The defendant in the case was served with the suspicion of receiving an illegal benefit by an official (Parts 3, 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail.

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Procedural management is carried out by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense sphere.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine exposed and detained members of a criminal group that embezzled funds allocated for feeding servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.